4 families evacuated from Kingsport apartments due to flooding

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four families have been displaced from their homes around 2 a.m. Sunday morning after flood waters filled an apartment building waist-deep, according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD).

KFD Swift Water Rescue Team rescued four families from Honeycutt Apartments on West Carter’s Valley Road, with a total of 12 people displaced.

The Red Cross placed two families at an area hotel, and the apartment owner assisted the other two families.

Everyone was out of the apartment building by 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in this flooding incident.

News Channel 11 continues with flood coverage throughout the region.

