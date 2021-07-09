4 facing attempted murder charges after trying to firebomb apartment, Marion Police Chief says

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Four men have been charged with attempted murder after Marion Police Chief John Clair says they tried to firebomb an apartment.

According to Clair, officers were called to an apartment building on Douglas Street on June 18. When they arrived, officers found “improvised explosives and accelerants.”

Clair said evidence was collected from the scene and video surveillance was reviewed. The following four suspects were identified as:

  • Caleb Greer
  • Rainey Cox Jr.
  • Kenneth Greer
  • Richard Lewis
  • Rainey Cox Jr. / Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail
  • Richard Lewis / Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail
  • Kenneth Greer / Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail
  • Caleb Greer / Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

All four have been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted arson and possession, manufacture or transportation of an explosive, according to Clair.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss