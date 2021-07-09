4 facing attempted murder charges after trying to firebomb apartment, Marion Police Chief says

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Four men have been charged with attempted murder after Marion Police Chief John Clair says they tried to firebomb an apartment.

According to Clair, officers were called to an apartment building on Douglas Street on June 18. When they arrived, officers found “improvised explosives and accelerants.”

Clair said evidence was collected from the scene and video surveillance was reviewed. The following four suspects were identified as:

Caleb Greer

Rainey Cox Jr.

Kenneth Greer

Richard Lewis

All four have been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted arson and possession, manufacture or transportation of an explosive, according to Clair.