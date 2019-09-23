$4.6 million in federal support awarded to Scott County Public Service Authority

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A large amount of money in the form of a loan and grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has been awarded to water and wastewater infrastructure in Scott County.

According to a statement from the office of Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), the support was given for sanitary sewer efforts in the Hiltons and Yuma communities.

The loan was approximately $1,497,000 and the grant was $3,185,000.

The project will reportedly lead to the construction of a gravity sewer line, force main, manholes, residential grinder pumps and more facilities related to water and wastewater maintenance.

