JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough has fun for all ages.

The third annual MoonPie Eating Contest was held in front of the courthouse today.

WATCH: The 3rd Annual MoonPie Eating Contest in Jonesborough is getting underway now! Posted by WJHL on Saturday, July 6, 2019

Organizers were able to hold three separate categories for contestants (8 and under, 9 to 15 and 16 years and old) during the afternoon.

Winners of each category were able to win free MoonPies for a year.