KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport is taking its annual July 4 celebration up a notch.

Visit Kingsport on Thursday announced the inaugural Red, White & Boom Independence Day Celebration, which will feature rock band 38 Special and “Kingsport’s largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date.”

The event will take place Saturday, July 2 in the Centennial Park area of Main Street.

The revamped Independence Day celebration will also include an expanded event area and food trucks.

“The opportunity to expand the traditional evening concert and firework show has been in discussion for some time now,” City Manager Chris McCartt said in a release. “Our goal is that this event will continue to grow each year going forward and as a result make Downtown Kingsport a regional destination to celebrate Independence Day. We are excited about the opportunity to bring 38 Special to our community as a free concert.”

38 Special (Photo courtesy of Visit Kingsport)

Since releasing its first album in 1976, 38 Special has become known for hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” and “Caught Up in You” that continue to get radio station airtime.

The Red, White, & Boom celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Live music will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute opening for 38 Special. Fireworks will light up the sky once the concert ends, around 9:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, and event-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for viewing purposes.