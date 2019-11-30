37th annual country Christmas craft show underway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 37th annual country Christmas craft show is underway at Viking Hall in Bristol.

You can browse and buy a wide array of items from vendors that traveled from as far away as Minnesota. With more than 100 vendors, there is something for the entire family to enjoy.

For some of the vendors, making crafts is what keeps them going.

“You get to meet people and just go out and have fun,” said William Cannon of American Made Gifts. “Just, basically, we make crafts and sell them just to have something to do.”

News Channel 11 caught up with one who helps children make free ornaments.

“Every year we pick a different design for fingerprint art and we do children’s ornaments,” said Christy Highfill. “This year we’re turning a child’s fingerprints into an elf. We’ve done Christmas lights, reindeer, Santas, snowmen, penguins, anything you can think of, so that every year that a child comes back, they can come and get their fingerprints on an ornament and have a different ornament to hang on their tree.”

Vendors are bringing with them a wide array of quilts, Christmas ornaments, stained glass decorations, crocheted items, herbal extracts, and more, said Show Director Daisy Carroll. Bow tree toppers that sold out last year will be back, she said, as will the rustic wooden reindeer that have been popular for many years.

“And if you need a new wreath for your door, we’ve got that, too,” Carroll said. “Of course, we always have a children’s craft table where the kids can make an ornament for free. That’s a really popular item and something everyone looks forward to.”

The event is sponsored by the City of Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation

The country Christmas craft show continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. And Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5, children 12 and under get in free.

Those attending are invited to bring non-perishable food items for donation to Second Harvest Food Bank.