KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – From Ghostbusters to Batman, people could see it all this weekend in Kingsport.

The 34th annual RobCon wraps up today at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center after welcoming hundreds from the region.













The event is sponsored by Mountain Empire Comics and features a wide variety of movies, comics, and opportunities for people to dress up as their favorite characters.

RobCon wraps up tonight at 6 p.m.