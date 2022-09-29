BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music fans are looking ahead to the weekend for the second year of the Country Thunder Music Festival, which looks likely to follow in last year’s rainy footsteps.

The two-day concert at Bristol Motor Speedway features East Tennessee-native Morgan Wallen as well as Jason Aldean in the lineup. Tickets are sold out for the event, and organizers told News Channel 11 that they expect around 32,000 people to attend.

Wallen has previously been a major draw to the event and others in East Tennessee. Staff said the rain is unlikely to deter many people based on previous success with his performances.

“We’ve had him on six shows this year, but I know this one is one that’s going to hold a special place,” said Gerry Krochak, the director of corporate and media relations for Country Thunder Music Festivals. “This place erupted last year when he went on stage, and it’s going to be the same this year.”

It won’t be the last time the event comes to Bristol either. Country Thunder staff told News Channel 11 there are already plans to return to the speedway in 2023.