JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year.

It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133.

Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to share what’s in store for this year’s festival.