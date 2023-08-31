KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)—Hundreds of housing units are in the development pipeline in the area surrounding Tri-Cities Crossing, but the future of a proposed retail center at the I-81/I-26 interchange is still uncertain.

Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose said the developer, Stewart Taylor, is still searching for businesses to move into the shopping center.

“He has talked to multiple companies, retail and commercial about possibly locating there,” Rose told News Channel 11. “As of now, we do not know if he’s secured a deal, but I know he is working diligently to do so.”

Taylor confirmed that he is still in talks with “several car dealerships” that have been ongoing for the last few years.

“But (there has been) really no action,” Taylor said.

Properties surrounding Tri-Cities Crossing have seen development in recent years.

The City of Kingsport is currently on track to approve a zoning request to build a new tire store adjacent to Mead Tractor. The Regional Planning Commission moved to recommend rezoning the property from agricultural to commercial use at its meeting earlier this month.

Outside of retail, Rose said, he expects residential developments in the area to add about 300 units, but he’s not sure when they’ll be move-in ready.

“Our process typically takes 45 to 60 days at the most,” said Rose. “The rest of it is construction and weather. “

Despite delays in a deal for a shopping center, Rose said the area around I-81 and I-26 is ripe for growth.

“It’s so centrally located,” said Rose. “We feel like that’s why it’s so popular for developers and people interested in relocating here. So far, the developments that have started out there have filled very quickly and we’re excited that the new ones coming online will do as well.”