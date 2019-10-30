300 computers must be replaced in wake of Johnson City ransomware attack

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City must replace about 300 desktop computers following a ransomware attack that was discovered Oct. 21, the city’s director of information technology said today. The replacement will cost $215,100, which is $50,000 more than the city’s normal annual replacement budget.

City IT staff spent last week “methodically bringing operations back online” to avoid lingering effects, IT Director Lisa Sagona said Wednesday. Employees have been sharing available computers including 118 unaffected laptops and another 170 desktops the city was able to “reimage.” Employees charged with so-called “mission critical” operations have been provided reimaged machines.

Johnson City IT Director Lisa Sagona works on new computers Wednesday.

Sagona said the city will never know exactly what caused the attack to be successful, but added that “it usually starts with a password.

“Given that password that’s legitimate on our active directory, they can escalate their privileges and get on something stronger, and write their scripts and then deploy those.”

Sagona said a new “hyper-converged Storage Area Network” meant the city lost fewer files than it would have. That “SAN” became operational just a few weeks before the attack and kept the city from losing a week’s worth of files, Sagona said. Some files saved to individual desktops or on hard drives were lost.

Some new computers have arrived and are being set up. Sagona said they’ll come in multiple shipments and be distributed to staff within the next several weeks. The IT department will work with a partner agency to determine if more security measures are needed, and that agency will provide additional training to city employees, Sagona said.

