BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- On Friday, officials with the 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced the first 30 performers for the 2020 event.

Performers like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Moon Taxi, and Lonesome River Band will take the stage next year.

We’re told more headliners and a full lineup will be announced on Friday, February 14, 2020.

You can watch the full announcement that includes the 30 performers on our WJHL Facebook page below.