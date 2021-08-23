3-year-old with rare condition joins Publix team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three-year-old Gavin Silvestri is ready to take on the world of retail one aisle at a time.

The youngster spent the beginning of the month as a Johnson City Publix employee — with his very own name badge. Gavin explored Publix, high-fiving fellow associates and collecting the treasures gifted to him from each department.

According to Gavin’s mother, Victoria Silvestri, Gavin has a condition known as Lymphatic Malformation and usually uses a feeding tube, but he was able to join his family for lunch at Publix.

Before leaving, Publix sent Gavin off with a cart full of presents and goodies along with flowers for Silvestri.

Johnson City Publix Store Manager Edie Leigh said she was appreciative to have been given the opportunity to join her team in making the special day possible for Gavin.