3 tow trucks loaded with vehicles destroyed after Hawkins Co. fire Thursday night

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after several vehicles loaded onto tow trucks were destroyed in a late-night Hawkins County fire.

According to the senior firefighter Brad Fields of the Stanley Valley Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 5100 block of Highway 11W around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Striggersville Fire Department was also called to the scene where crews found three tow trucks with vehicles on them burning.

“Striggersville and Stanley Valley firefighters made an aggressive fire attack to bring the fire under control without incident,” according to a post from SVFD.

Fields told News Channel 11 that all three tow trucks and four loaded vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

No one was injured and no other property damage occurred, according to Fields.

The post states members of the Persia Fire Department and Surgoinsvile Fire Department also assisted at the scene with water shuttle efforts.

Crews cleared the scene around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Fields said that as of Friday morning, the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.