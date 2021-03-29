3 taken to hospital after crash on I-81 in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Greene County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Honda Odyssey minivan was traveling north when it struck the rear end of a Freightliner commercial vehicle at mile marker 25.

According to a crash report, the driver of minivan and two passengers were taken to a hospital, one by helicopter. The commercial vehicle driver was not injured.

The highway patrol says there will be charges for failure to exercise due care for the driver of the minivan.