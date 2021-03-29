3 taken to hospital after crash on I-81 in Greene County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Viewer photo)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Greene County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Honda Odyssey minivan was traveling north when it struck the rear end of a Freightliner commercial vehicle at mile marker 25.

According to a crash report, the driver of minivan and two passengers were taken to a hospital, one by helicopter. The commercial vehicle driver was not injured.

The highway patrol says there will be charges for failure to exercise due care for the driver of the minivan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss