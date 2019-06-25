3 suspects scheduled for court Tuesday after child found in Kingsport shed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The three suspects involved in a case surrounding a 10-year-old child discovered in a shed with drug paraphernalia are scheduled to appear in court today.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 arrested in Kingsport after child discovered in shed

In April 2019, Travis Ketron, Antony Smith and Rachel Schank were arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect.

The child was discovered when Kingsport police responded to a home for a welfare check after a child was seen defecating in the backyard of a home.

Police said there was drug paraphernalia found inside the house and in the shed with the child.

In the shed, the child was found with mattresses and with only jugs of water.