3 suspects in drive-by shooting that killed 10-year-old Carter Co. girl to appear in court Jan. 8

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The three men charged with killing a 10-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting on November 17 appeared in court Wednesday.

Jason Barber II, Jediah Glover and Zachary Scalf were all given a preliminary court hearing date of January 8.

Photos: Carter County Sheriff’s Office (from left to right: Jediah Glover, Jason Barber, Zachary Scalf)

All three men have been charged with the following:

First-Degree Murder

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

8 counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault

Criminal conspiracy to commit murder

The charges stem from a drive-by shooting on Blevins Road that resulted in the death of Lillyhanna Davis. Investigators say the home was shot at 21 times.

Barber, 18, and Glover, 20, are also charged with an additional two counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault each and an additional count of aggravated assault. Those are in relation to what Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford referred to as a “somewhat related shooting” on Swimming Pool Road.

