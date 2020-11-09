3 Sullivan County schools closed due to staffing problems

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TENN. (WJHL) – Three Sullivan County schools are operating on virtual models this week due to staffing shortages, officials told News Channel 11 on Monday.

According to Director of Sullivan County Schools David Cox:

  • Colonial Heights Middle School will be virtual starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, with plans to resume to in-person instruction on Nov. 23.
  • Miller Perry Elementary School’s 5th-grade class is virtual through Thursday, Nov. 12.
  • Sullivan Central High School is virtual through the end of this week.

