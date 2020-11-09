3 Sullivan County schools closed due to staffing problems

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - While the COVID-19 pandemic has, for the most part, closed businesses down, some have used this time to start-up new businesses in the region.

In downtown Abingdon, Virginia, five new businesses have emerged in just recent weeks. While starting a business during this time is a difficult task in itself, these business owners said it's all worth it, especially considering what it means for the downtown area specifically.