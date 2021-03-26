3 Southwest Virginia airports awarded more than $1.2 million for improvement projects

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Three Southwest Virginia airports have been awarded funds from the Virginia Aviation Board for construction projects.

According to a release from the VAB, more than $6.54 million was awarded to 27 airports in the state to fund improvement projects.

“Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region’s economic development efforts,” said Rod Hall, chairman of the Virginia Aviation Board. “Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve.”

In Southwest Virginia, the following airports were awarded funds:

Lonesome Pine Airport – $480,000

Tazewell County Airport – $400,000

Virginia Highlands Airport – $334,000

Lonesome Pine Airport received funding for construction on one of its runway.

Tazewell County Airport was awarded its funds for construction and site preparation for its T-Hangar.

Virginia Highlands Airport’s funds will be used for extension of a runway, according to the release.