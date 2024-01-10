JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Industry Signing Day was held at Science Hill High School on Wednesday.

Juniors Brayden O’Neil and Samantha Wilder and senior Xander Duman signed with Bell Flight, an aerospace company, for summer internship roles.

Brayden O’Neil, Xander Duman, Samantha Wilder — Courtesy of Science Hill High School

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo

Work Base Learning Coordinator Adrian Smith said the signing day helps students see what careers are out there.

“It opens a lot of doors,” Smith said. “I think that’s a thing with a lot of students now is that they don’t know what careers there are. They don’t see them firsthand; this gives them an opportunity.”