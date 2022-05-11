JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Hilltoppers are bound for East Tennessee State University after a signing celebration Wednesday.

Science Hill High School students Jeremy Marlor, Abigail Sanders and Ethan Acres signed with the Access ETSU program. The unique program connects students with intellectual disabilities to higher education and job opportunities.

“We have got some talented folks coming into our workforce, and Access ETSU is all about workforce development, and we have some talented folks that are interested in a variety of things,” Dr. Dawn Rowe, the project director of the program, said at the signing event.

The two-year program is tailor-made for each individual student based on their interests and goals. During their time in the program, Access ETSU students attend classes with the rest of the student body.

Students in the program make use of a structured academic plan as well as peer mentors.

Earlier in May, Garrison Buchanan became the first student to graduate from the program.