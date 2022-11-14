WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three longtime law enforcement officers have received promotions within the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

A release from the WCSO states Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the promotions of Eric Bradford, Wes Mckinney and Vince Walters to sergeant on Monday.

“An assessment board, which included a captain from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, screened nine candidates, all of which performed very well. These three displayed the required skills knowledge and abilities we are looking for within our leadership,” Sexton said in the release. “Putting the right people in the right positions is essential for growing a team.”

The release states Bradford has 15 years of experience in law enforcement, 12 of which has been spent with the WCSO and the rest of which was spent as an officer in Jonesborough. Bradford will move from the Patrol division to Warrants.

Mckinney has spent 13 years in law enforcement and started his career at Washington County, the release states. He will move from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) to Patrol.

Walters has served in law enforcement for 24 years, 14 of which he spent as a member of the CID. He will remain in the CID with his promotion.