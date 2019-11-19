3 plead guilty in 2018 Washington County, Tenn. inmate death case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three of the six men indicted in the death of a Washington County, TN inmate pleaded guilty to charges Monday in Washington County, Tenn. Circuit court.

Six men were charged in January 2019 in connection to the death of inmate Joseph Lockner.

Lockner died December 21, 2018 after a reported altercation at the Washington County Jail.

According to the clerk of court’s office, three of the indicted men pleaded guilty to charges related to Lockner’s death.

John Woodard

Officials said John Woodard pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Jonathan Pearson

Jonathan Pearson pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Pearson was sentenced to six years and must serve at least 30% of that sentence.

Steve Necessary

Steve Necessary pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Necessary was sentenced to eight years and has to serve at least 35% of that sentence.

A fourth man involved, Glendon Wilkerson pleaded guilty in September to accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

The other two men, Wesley Clouse and Cody Albu, are both charged with two counts conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. They are expected in court on December 16.