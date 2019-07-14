3 of 4 suspects bound over on attempted murder charges in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Four people involved in a suspected attempted murder case appeared in court on Friday.

Three of the four suspects were bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the attempted murder charges while another defendant had the charge dropped.

All four were also bound over to the grand jury for aggravated kidnapping charges.

This is according to the court docket obtained from the Carter County Courthouse.

Angela Diane Hudson, Blake Edward Adams, and Brandon Charles Kempson are facing attempted murder charges.

Amy Trish Campbell had the charge of attempted murder dropped, but was bound over for aggravated kidnapping charges with the three others suspects.

The Carter County residents are facing the charges after they allegedly tied a victim to a chair and beat him with several objects back in May.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, the victim told police he was at Adams’ home on the 1700 block of Scenic Drive, when Adams and Kempson hit and choked him while tying him to a chair.

Hudson admitted to arriving at the residence during the alleged assault.

She told police she saw Kempson and Adams hit the victim with a skateboard and burned him with a torch.

Hudson told police she believed the altercation happened because the victim stole a debit card and phone belonging to Campbell.

Campbell admitted to police she arrived at the residence during the alleged assault, taking a Wal-Mart credit card and phone before leaving.

Adams told police that Kempson wanted to kill the victim and made him drive them to an area near Wilbur Dam Road.

Adams went on to say Kemspon and the victim left the vehicle and only Kempson returned.