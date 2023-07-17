SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three juveniles were arrested after allegedly robbing a victim with a BB gun and leaving him on the side of a Bristol road.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies were called to Jones Hollow Road in Bristol on Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of a robbery.

The victim reportedly told deputies that he had been riding with three “juvenile acquaintances” along Paperville Road. The driver of the vehicle turned onto Jones Hollow Road and stopped the vehicle, the release states.

According to the victim, a handgun was pointed at him, and he was told to empty his pockets. The juveniles reportedly took a vaping device, a lighter and a photograph from the victim.

The victim told the SCSO that he was left on the side of the road as the juveniles left in the vehicle. A description of the vehicle was provided to investigators, who located it with the three suspects inside.

All three juvenile suspects were detained and charged with aggravated robbery. The release states they were transported to the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Facility in Johnson City.

The SCSO reports no injuries were reported in the robbery, and the gun was later determined to be a BB gun.