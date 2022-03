CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Three people were injured Monday morning when an ambulance and SUV collided head-on in Clintwood, according to the Clintwood Fire Department.

The crash happened around 9:24 a.m. in front of the Valero on Dickenson Highway.

(Photo: Clintwood Fire Department)

According to the fire department, three people were taken to a hospital “for injuries and evaluation.” The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The Clintwood Police Department is investigating the crash.