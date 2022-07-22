BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rock band 3 Doors Down will put on a pre-race concert at the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The pre-race concert is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 on the main stage in the infield.

The band is known for hits like “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.”

“We are thrilled to have such an All-American rock band like 3 Doors Down to entertain our guests prior to the green flag dropping for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” BMS president Jerry Caldwell said. “Their songs are so memorable and very popular with NASCAR fans. With their southern rock style, they are the perfect fit here at Bristol, where so many amazing groups have performed over the years.”

The speedway also announced that fans can purchase the new Pre-Race Infield Experience pass, which will allow guests to enter the infield to enjoy the concert and stick around for driver introductions.