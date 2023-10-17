BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Shoppers in Virginia won’t have to worry about sales tax on select items starting Friday.

According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, the three-day sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The sales tax holiday’s goal is to help Virginians purchase school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness products and Energy Star and WaterSense products.

There are qualifications for each eligible item purchased. For example, in order to avoid paying sales tax on clothing and footwear, the items must cost $100 or less.

The Virginia Department of Taxation has complete lists of which school supplies and clothing qualify, as well as lists for applicable emergency equipment and other products.

Guidelines for the sales tax holiday can be found online as well.