3 cats found in sealed box ready for adoption

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local woman didn’t think much when she spotted a cardboard box sitting next to the dumpster at her apartment complex.

The woman returned to the dumpster the following morning. The box was still there – and it moved.

Inside the box – sealed with tape – huddled three cats. The woman brought the cats to the Washington County Animal Shelter, where director Tammy Davis and her staff began assessing them.

The interesting thing was that the cats were so terrified that they weren’t making a sound, they were not meowing or anything,” Davis said. “Thank goodness she happened to see it moved, or they would have been left there.”

Though frightened, the cats appeared to be in good health, Davis said, despite being trapped in a sealed box, devoid of air holes, for at least 10 hours.

Davis said she doesn’t think this incident is tied to people dumping animals during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, I feel like it happens a lot,” she said. “As any animal rescue person, I automatically, if I”m driving down the road and I see a box, my mind immediately goes to, ‘Oh my gosh, someone has dumped puppies or kittens on the side of the road.'”

The three cats discovered in a taped-up cardboard box are ready for their new homes.

She said citizens can help animals in such situations by carefully inspecting cardboard boxes they may find in odd places next to dumpsters, in parking lots or off the side of the road.

While the shelter is limiting its donations for the time being, Davis implored citizens to not abandon animals – the shelter will accept some “emergency” donations, she said, and will offer resources to citizens who may be struggling to care for their pets.

“More than anything, please do not abandon them, please do not leave them on the side of the road,” she said. “Take them somewhere, let someone help and let someone try to find those animals a new home.

“That’s why we have shelters in Washington County and all the surrounding counties.”

The three cats – Davis says she suspects the trio is made up of a two-year-old mother and two seven-month kittens – are ready for their new homes. Fender, Bender and Azlan take the center stage in the cat room, days removed from a grim future in a sealed box.

“They’re very loving,” she said. “They rub up on you, purr, everything.”

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is taking online applications for all pet adoptions, and adoptions may proceed by in-person appointment only until further notice.