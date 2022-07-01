BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — No occupants of a Bristol home received injuries during an early-morning house fire Friday; however, three firefighters were injured while fighting the flames.

Bristol Fire Chief Mike Carrier told News Channel 11 that crews arrived at the home on the 800 block of Kentucky Avenue just before 2 a.m. to find the structure burning from the back.

The flames started on the back porch and reached the first floor of the house, Carrier stated.

Three firefighters were injured while at the scene and were treated at an area hospital and since released.

Crews remained at the scene until after 8 a.m. Friday. The department continues to investigate the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected.