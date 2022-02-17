GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested three Southwest Virginians Tuesday after a two-month investigation led to a home on Elkins Branch Road that was housing an ounce of heroin and meth along with a gun, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Rashad Giles (PHOTO: BCSO)

Darrell Mullins (PHOTO: BCSO)

Tisha Hurley (PHOTO: BCSO)

Gun and drugs (PHOTO: BCSO)

Rashad Ali Giles, 43, of Pocahontas, was charged for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Narcotics and a firearm collected during the BCSO investigation (Courtesy: BCSO)

Darrell Scott Mullins, 39, of Bluefield, and Tisha Hurley, 31, of Vansant, were both arrested for possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic, possession of 10 grams or more but less than 100 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II narcotic.

Several agencies assisted with the narcotics distribution investigation, including the Grundy Police Department, Virginia State Police and the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force.

All three arrestees remain at the Southwest Regional Jail in Haysi. Mullins and Giles are held on $4,500 and $1,500 secure bonds, respectively. Hurley is held without bond.

The trio will appear in court at a later date that is yet to be determined.