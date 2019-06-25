3 arrested after Washington Co., VA break-in, lawn mowers, leaf blower, diamond ring stolen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three people have been arrested after an investigation into a January 2018 case of breaking and entering that resulted in $24,000 worth of tools, lawn mowers and jewelry.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-month investigation led to the arrest of three people and the recovery of some of the stolen property.

The incident occurred on January 19, 2018 on Blue Springs Road in Meadowview.

The release says the items stolen included a zero turn lawn mower, a riding lawn mower, a pressure washer, a generator, a backpack leaf blower, a 3-stone diamond ring princess cut, numerous power tools and woodworking tools. The total value of the stolen property was priced at $24,000.

Kimberly Powers, Jessie Wyatt and Wayne Smith were all charged with felony breaking and entering, felony grand larceny, felony conspiring to commit larceny and felony stolen property with intent to sell.

Powers, 40, is held on a $5,000 bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Wyatt, 42, is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Smith, 45, is being held on $1,000 bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

“The hard-working, intensive investigation by both detectives has resulted in arrest of these individuals and recovery of stolen property” stated Sheriff Newman.