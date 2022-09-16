KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — It will cost the Kingsport City Schools (KCS) about $3.2 million to ensure Dobyns-Bennett High School’s winter sports teams have a place to host their home games as the city awaits more information on structural issues at the Buck Van Huss dome.

Kingsport’s school board approved a bid during a called meeting Thursday for renovations of the gym at the former Sullivan North High School that totals $3,187,838. Preston Construction was the sole bidder and the project calls for completion by Dec. 14.

The school board had previously approved up to $4 million for the project, which became necessary after architects discovered structural change to the 57-year-old dome’s wood supports this summer. A national firm is completing a more comprehensive study before KCS makes any decisions about the iconic structure’s future.

Meanwhile, the Dobyns-Bennett Indians basketball and wrestling teams, including the defending state championship boys basketball team, will move their home games to the North gym.

Assistant Superintendent Andy True told board members additional expenses up to the $4 million approved will be incurred internally for things like locker room furnishings, lighting and technology upgrades.

Board members also approved a separate item for $60,187 for the installation of surveillance cameras at the former North High School site. That is an addition to an agreement for services KCS has with Central Technologies, which is adding or upgrading cameras throughout the system.

National consultant Dome Technologies’ final report, expected in “the coming days,” could green light an immediate return to safe use, but their initial findings don’t suggest that outcome.

“We’re not getting any indication that when we get this report back from them we’re going to get the all-clear to go back in there,” True told News Channel 11 last week.