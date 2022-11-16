RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Some of Virginia’s poorest areas are in the state’s southwest, and the region was well-represented in a recent round of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

Three of 10 projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin are in far Southwest Virginia and include two housing revitalizations and a water project. They’ll receive a total of $3,142,768 out of about $11.5 million awarded.

“Community Development Block Grants continue to be an invaluable resource for Virginia communities, offering targeted support to community-identified needs and fostering support for our most vulnerable Virginians,” Youngkin said in a news release.

A housing rehabilitation project in Dickenson County’s Trammel community will get $1,454,800 to rehabilitate 10 single-family homes. A release says the funds will help 21 low and moderate-income residents there, “significantly alleviating dire housing needs” there. The funded project is the second phase of a larger housing rehabilitation project in Trammel, which is north of St. Paul.

Gate City, in Scott County, will also get funds for housing revitalization. The $687,968 grant will also fund a second phase, this one of the larger Park Street project. It will pay for rehabilitation of five housing units, “substantial reconstruction” of another, and clearance and demolition of two blighted units. Nineteen people will be helped by that grant.

The third grant, for $1 million, goes to the Hurley Regional Water Project in Buchanan County. The money will pay for that project’s final two phases and bring public water service to 131 low and moderate-income people who currently don’t have access to potable water. The full project will connect to 1,450 houses once it’s complete.

CDBG funds are designed to benefit low and moderate-income households and are awarded through a competitive process. The federal money is administered in Virginia through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.