2nd annual Bristol Burnout raises money for Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several people from across the region were at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday morning working up a sweat, and it was all for a good cause.

The 2nd annual Bristol Burnout Presented by Mycroft Signs fitness competition served as a fundraiser with proceeds from the event benefiting the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

According to the BMS website, “Bristol Speedway Children’s Charities was founded in 1996 to help children in the surrounding area of Bristol Motor Speedway by Bruton Smith, Chairman of the Board of Speedway Motorsports, Inc.”

Photojournalist Andy Jackson and Sara Diamond were at today’s event, speaking with competitors. You can watch that video above.

For information on how to get involved with SCC, contact Betsy Holleman at 423-989-6975 or betsy@bristolmotorspeedway.com.