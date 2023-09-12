KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of a missing Kingsport woman is offering a reward for information on her daughter.

21-year-old Layla Santanello has been missing for almost three months.

“It’s a roller coaster. Some days are better than others,” said Layla’s mother, Jennifer Santanello. “Other days you’re kind of in a fog and it’s all you can think about.”

Almost a month ago, several law enforcement agencies searched the area of East Stone Commons and East Stone Drive for Layla. The Kingsport Police Department said there are no leads in her missing person’s case.

Jennifer Santanello has now put up a $2,000 reward for information leading to her daughter.

“This reward is just an incentive to get some of those people who might have seen her after the Marble Slab (Creamery) to come forward and give us that information because it’s important,” Jennifer Santanello said. “We’re not going to find her without it. Someone out there knows something. She didn’t just vanish into thin air. You know?”

Jennifer said they believe Layla was last seen at the Marble Slab Creamery in the East Stone Commons shopping center.

She said the original goal for the reward was to raise $1,000. Then, an anonymous person contacted the family and doubled the reward. She said she is so grateful for the tips they have checked and the Kingsport Police Department’s diligent work.

“I know KPD is busy,” Jennifer Santanello said. “I know they have a lot of different kinds of cases that they’re working on, but they have made this a priority.”

Jennifer said she hired a private investigator to help look for her daughter. An anonymous tipline is now active with all information going to the private investigator.

That number is (423) 212-5804. Jennifer said people can leave messages and text, but inbound phone calls will not be answered or manned until the morning.

Law enforcement is also still taking tips on Layla’s case. You can call KPD at (423) 343-9780 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.