29th Annual Tree Streets Yard Sale draws crowds, benefits local charities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was another successful year for bargain shoppers in downtown Johnson City Saturday.

The 29th Annual Tree Streets Yard Sale wrapped up early Saturday evening.

The massive yard sale featured more than 200 sellers and draws more than 30,000 people to the downtown Johnson City neighborhood.

While the sale serves as a great place to find unique items for a low price, it also supports several local causes.

“We had a good crowd yesterday, it was busy today probably double the amount of people that were here on Saturday,” said Tammy Davis, director of the Johnson City/Washington Co. Animal Shelter. “Just constant flow of people coming through, shopping, donating items and donating money to the animal shelter.”

The yard sale serves as the yearly fundraiser for the Southside Neighborhood Organization, which supports local churches, charities and student groups.