$286 million announced for flood projects in Buchanan, Dickenson counties

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) on Tuesday announced $286.9 million in funding for flood mitigation projects in Buchanan and Dickenson counties.

In Buchanan County, $235.6 million will be used to complete the Hurley High School Floodproofing Agreement and the Buchanan County Career and Technical Center Relocation Agreement. The funds will also be used for voluntary floodproofing and acquisition of up to 730 residential and commercial structures.

In Dickenson County, $51.3 million will be used to relocate the Haysi Municipal Building and for voluntary floodproofing and acquisition of up to 218 residential and commercial structures.

After a 1977 flood caused roughly $257 million in damages in southwest Virginia and other states, Congress authorized flood protection measures along the Tug Fork and Levisa Fork rivers.