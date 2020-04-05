27-year-old Johnson City man charged with two counts of aggravated assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 27-year-old Johnson City man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on Saturday, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Michael J. Felt was arrested after JCPD officers responded to a domestic dispute at the suspect’s residence Saturday.

Once there, officers were informed by the female victim who is reportedly related to the suspect and a male companion that they “were physically assaulted causing serious physical injuries.”

Felt was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond. An arraignment is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.