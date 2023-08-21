WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Federal funding is heading to Southwest Virginia for expanding broadband internet access.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $25 million in funding from the Department of Agriculture was awarded to Scott County Telephone Cooperative.

The funding will be used to expand broadband to more than 17,000 residents, 1,018 businesses, 37 farms and 49 educational facilities in Norton, Wise County and Lee County, according to the senators.

The funds were awarded through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program and funded through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Warner will join local officials Tuesday in Big Stone Gap to celebrate the new funding.