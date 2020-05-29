257 workers laid off at Worley Field Services in Sullivan County due to pandemic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 257 workers have been laid off for an unknown duration at a Sullivan County company due to COVID-19.

According to WARN Notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoff affects employees at Worley Field Services at 1500 Island Drive in Kingsport.

The WARN Notice says the layoff takes effect Friday.

The notice says the layoff is “unknown in duration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company notified TDLWD on Tuesday of the layoff.

Anyone needing more information can contact the Dislocated Worker Unit at 615-253-6355.

You can read the full notice by clicking here.