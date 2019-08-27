$25,000 check presented to Carter County leaders for new dog park

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dog owners in Carter County will soon have a place to take their pets to play.

University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd presented a $25,000 check to build the dog park.

The presentation is part of the Boyd Foundations’ goal of creating parks across the state.

“Elizabethton, Carter County won because of the enthusiasm, passion, and dedication and the hard work they put forward to win this contest,” Boyd said.

The location for the park is off of Mary Patton Highway in Elizabethton.