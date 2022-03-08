KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Buying a house right now can be a headache, especially since the demand continues to outpace the supply not only in our region but across the nation.

However, there could be some relief to the housing shortage seeing as realtors and developers in Kingsport confirm 2,500 new homes are currently in the works.

While these homes vary in stages of construction, any development is good news, especially for realtors who are trying to find clients the perfect home among the shortage.

2,500 homes may sound like a lot, but according to Colette George, a broker and the Owner of Blue Ridge Properties, she said those homes will go fast once complete.

“We have 2,500 homes in the works, but it’s hard to get a house totally off the ground. It takes time. I think 61 new families moved here from 25 states in the month of February. That’s a lot of people coming in and they’re coming in from all different areas, so there is a high demand,” she said.

George said there’s no doubt Kingsport has a lot of development underway but it’s something they need right now, not just down the road. Along with single-family homes, apartments are also in the works with many coming to the Downtown area. One of the city’s biggest projects is developing Brickyard Park.

“We think it’ll be a first of its kind residential community and I think Kingsport is a great place to do it for sure,” said Jarrod Edens, the President of Edens Investments Inc. Edens’ group is in charge of the Brickyard project and he said they hope to bring nearly 350 units to Downtown. He said right now it’s a work in progress since they were just awarded the project late last year.

Edens said it’s an ideal location and currently they are still zeroing in on a land plan and costs of development. He said they hope to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year with vertical units visible by Spring 2023.

He said the full project runs in five phases and will likely take five total years to complete, at a rate of one phase completion each year.

While the development of homes can already be seen throughout Kingsport, there’s still more to come that haven’t even broken ground yet.

“I’m getting ready to start a new development, and it’s a condo development in Kingsport, and I plan on building probably 8-16 condos in there a year,” said Joe Begley, a general contractor with Bright Ridge Homes LLC.

He said even though the 2,500 homes in the works right now may seem like a huge housing boom, in his eyes, it really isn’t. “Percentage-wise, we look like we’re going gangbusters, but I think we’re just catching up to the rest of the market, which is great,” he said.

Kingsport has seen great migration during the pandemic. Both realtors and developers told News Channel 11 that the city Kingsport has become a hot destination to plant some roots.