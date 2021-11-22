25-year-old Tennessee man dies in Buchanan County car crash, police say

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 83 Friday claimed the life of a 25-year-old Tennessee man, Virginia State Police (VSP) say.

A release from VSP states that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado had been traveling north on Route 83 when it ran off the side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped over.

The driver, identified by police as Johnathan D. Jewell, of Lafayette, Tennessee, died from his injuries at Pikeville Medical Center. The release states he was not wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate the crash, and no further details have been released at this time.