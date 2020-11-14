24th Annual Speedway in Lights returns, brings holiday cheer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most would probably agree that it’s been a year.

It’s been a year of closures, cancellations, and socially distancing ourselves even from those we love most.

The 24th Annual Speedway in Lights powered by TVA goes on, though, so that community members in the Tri-Cities can experience the holiday wonder and joy many have made a tradition.

Although there are a few differences from years’ past, Speedway in Lights still boasts millions of lights the whole family will enjoy.

No one other than Santa Claus launched this year’s stroll through the dazzling displays. Although Santa is extra busy this year and won’t be available to ask youngsters what they wish for most this holiday season, he made sure to make it to the opening night.

News Channel 11 spoke with Claudia Byrd with Speedway Children’s Charities who helps make Speedway in Lights possible each year. She said despite the differences, the light show remains just as magical.

“Everyone is being very cautious this year,” Byrd said. “But it’s a great show, and it’s for a great cause, so I hope people will come out and see it.”

According to Byrd, rides won’t be available in the Christmas Village; however, plenty of vendors are available with treats and warm cups of cocoa.

Speedway in Lights launched at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 and will be available until Jan. 2, 2021. Hours are 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

