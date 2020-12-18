22 Tempur-Pedic mattresses donated to Kingsport Fire Department

Temper Pedic International team from Duffield, Chief Scott Boyd and KFD Firefighters, and Bruce Lyttle and Randy Cassel from the Kingsport Area Safety Council (Photo: KFD)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department received a special shipment on Thursday.

The Tempur-Sealy International Duffield team delivered 22 Tempur-Pedic long twin mattresses and pillows to KFD Station 1.

“As many of our employees live in the Kingsport area, the Tempur-Sealy team is proud to support our local heroes with ‘The Power of Sleep,'” Tony Smallwood, senior global product engineering manager for Temper-Sealy International, said in a news release.

The mattresses and pillows are valued at around $50,000.

The fire department says the new mattresses will allow firefighters to get better rest in between calls during the night.