22 marijuana plants discovered at Hawkins Co. home after child shoots fireworks at neighbors

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were arrested and 22 marijuana plants discovered after a call about a child shooting fireworks led to an investigation.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Lautner Rd in Bulls Gap Saturday night. They had received a call about a child shooting fireworks at a neighboring home’s child and animals.

While at the home, deputies went to talk to the neighbors about the child being on the property.

The report says while deputies were on the property, they saw two planters containing what appeared to be marijuana plants growing inside a camper on the property.

Deputies then spoke to Jonathan Hayes and Samantha Peters, both of whom were inside the camper, and asked if there were more plants on the property.

After being granted permission to search around the property, deputies discovered a total of seven planters, four of which were in the front yard.

In total, 22 marijuana plants were growing at the property.

Deputies gathered up the plants and informed Hayes and Peters that they were under arrest and charged with Manufacturing/Sell/Delivery of Schedule 6 Drugs.

Both Hayes and Peters were taken to Hawkins County Jail for booking.