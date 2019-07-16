22 arrested in Johnson City, Carter County roundup

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A joint operation between the Johnson City Police Department and Carter County Sheriff’s Office has led to 22 arrests.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20 suspects were arrested Tuesday morning on a variety of charges, primarily on failure to appear and probation violation charges, from Johnson City and Carter County.

Two other suspects were arrested on warrants from Washington County.

List of suspects arrested on Johnson City/Carter County charges:

Aimee Phillips – Aggravated Assault

Grace White – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Casual Exchange)

Charles Heimiller – Violation of Probation (Failure to Make Any Contact with Probation Officer Since Release), Additional Charge of Possession of Schedule II

Melissa Hurd – Failure to Appear (Original Charges: Shoplifting & Criminal Trespass)

Ryan Nicholson – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Driving on a Suspended License)

Alvin Richardson – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Shoplifting)

Tiffany Sanchez – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Driving on a Suspended License)

Micheal Chisholm – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Driving on a Suspended License)

Eric Sayers – Theft Over $500

Mary Collins – Violation of Probation (Original Charge: Shoplifting)

Lisa Combs – Violation of Probation (Original Charge: Simple Possession of Schedule VI)

Sylvia Davis – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Shoplifting)

Shamra Killen – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Driving on a Suspended License)

Amber Burleson – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Driving on a Suspended License)

James Regulski – Failure to Appear (Original Charge: Driving on a Revoked License)

Joshua Sargent – Failure to Comply with Court Summons for Child Support

Holly Clem – Failure to Appear (Original Charges: Aggravated Assault of Property, Aggravated Burglary, Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institute)

Jeffrey Holmes – Presentment on Sale of Schedule I

Milea Ketron – Violation of Probation (Original Charge: Shoplifting)

Jeffrey Proffitt – Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, Financial Liability