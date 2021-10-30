21-year-old leads Tennessee High Patrol on a vehicle chase

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 21-year-old man from Gray, Tenn. faces numerous charges after leading police on a vehicle chase that ended in Gray.

Around noon on Saturday, a Trooper attempted to stop a 1996 Acura Integra that was recently stolen when the 21-year-old Logan Storm Stockton took off driving at a high rate of speed toward the Bristol Highway.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, during the chase Stockton “purposely drove towards another trooper.”

Also at one point during the pursuit, Stockton slowed down and pushed the female passenger, identified as 39-year-old Amanda Osborne from Johnson City, out of the car while it was in motion.

The report states that Osborne received minor injuries from the incident but ultimately refused medical service.

Stockton also threw “many” items out of the car while fleeing from Troopers. Some of the items that were thrown out of the car are suspected of being stolen, according to the report.

Troopers were able to successfully bring the vehicle to a stop using spike strips in Gray.

Stockton was immediately taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on an $86,000 bond.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the stolen vehicle and property.

As of now, Stockton is being charged with felony evading arrest, attempted aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license and unlawful removal of registration plate.