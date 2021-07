KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gap Road Sunday afternoon.

KFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when they arrived on the scene. Neighbors told them the residents of the home were not there, but pets were inside. After a look inside, KFD found no humans but 21 dead cats in the home.

KFD said there were no human injuries due to this fire and the cause is still under investigation.